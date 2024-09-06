The head of the United Steelworkers (USW) said Nippon Steel needs to rework its deal for United States Steel to win the union’s support, and suggested the American company’s board consider replacing its CEO, as U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to block the transaction.

The union’s president, David McCall, in an interview Thursday said he met in person this summer with Nippon Steel Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori to detail the union’s demands, including ensuring that Nippon Steel’s parent company sign the deal.

"If he wants to change that around, and I seriously doubt if he’s capable of doing that, sure, I’ll take any phone call,” McCall said. "But he’s not going to make that commitment to us.”