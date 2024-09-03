When Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visits New York later this month to receive a global citizenship award, Elon Musk will be the one to hand her the prize.

The Tesla chief executive and X owner will present Meloni with the Atlantic Council’s Global Citizen Award at a ceremony on Sept. 23, according to people familiar with the matter. Previous recipients include Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

In a post on the Atlantic Council’s website in February, fellows Kaush Arha and Paolo Messa credited Meloni with being "instrumental in ensuring much-needed European aid to Ukraine." Since taking office, they added, "the Italian leader has emerged as a powerful interlocutor across Europe and the world stage."