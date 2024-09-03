Daikin Industries, the world’s largest manufacturer of air conditioners, is looking to expand in India as it responds to consumer demand for what’s become a necessity as temperatures soar.
The Japanese company has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire an additional 13.4 hectares (33 acres) to build a new plant near its current factory in southern India, chief executive officer of Daikin’s India operations, Kanwal Jeet Jawa, said from the company’s Osaka headquarters last week.
"About 93% people in India still don’t own air conditioners and that’s the future market for us,” he said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.