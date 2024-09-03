Daikin Industries, the world’s largest manufacturer of air conditioners, is looking to expand in India as it responds to consumer demand for what’s become a necessity as temperatures soar.

The Japanese company has signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire an additional 13.4 hectares (33 acres) to build a new plant near its current factory in southern India, chief executive officer of Daikin’s India operations, Kanwal Jeet Jawa, said from the company’s Osaka headquarters last week.

"About 93% people in India still don’t own air conditioners and that’s the future market for us,” he said.