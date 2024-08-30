Nippon Steel and other Japanese steelmakers are asking for Tokyo to consider curbing cheap steel imports from China, the world's biggest steel producer, to protect the Japanese market, Nippon Steel Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori said in an interview.

As Nippon Steel tries to close its acquisition of U.S. Steel, key to its global expansion, Mori, who is the lead negotiator for the deal, also said he gained support of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for the takeover when they met in June, though he has not commented on the deal since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate.

China's steel exports rose 24% to 53.4 million tons in the first half of 2024, on track for 100 million tons for the year.