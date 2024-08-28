Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Ryozo Himino said the central bank will raise interest rates as long as inflation moves in line with the bank’s view, underscoring the central bank’s essentially unchanged stance following ructions in the financial markets earlier in the month.

The BOJ’s basic stance "is that it will examine the impact of market developments and the July rate hike,” Himino said in a speech to local business leaders in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Wednesday.

"If it has growing confidence that its outlook for economic activity and prices will be realized, it will adjust the degree of monetary accommodation.”