Suntory Holdings is betting on its spirits expertise to boost its share in the U.S. canned cocktails market, said a senior official from the drinks giant that aims to become the global leader in the sector by 2030.

While Suntory is best known among overseas consumers for its whisky, a key growth market is the canned cocktail, or the ready-to-drink, segment. It believes its annual RTD revenue could double from current levels to about $3 billion (¥434 billion) by 2030.

Suntory is No. 2 in the global RTD segment, underpinned by its dominance in Japan, Euromonitor data shows. But it is behind global leader Mark Anthony Group, maker of White Claw alcoholic seltzers, partly because of a smaller share of the U.S. market where it is not even among the top five players.