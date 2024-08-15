More Japanese companies believe a Kamala Harris presidency in the United States would be better for business than a second Donald Trump administration, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday, reflecting the respondents' concerns about protectionism and policy unpredictability.

The outcome of November's U.S. presidential election is being closely watched by countries around the world. But Japan is a close ally of Washington, hosting tens of thousands of U.S. troops stationed in the country, and its businesses would feel the impact of a renewed U.S.-China trade war since both are among its top trading partners.

Some 43% of Japanese firms said they preferred Harris in light of their corporate strategies and business plans while 8% picked Trump.