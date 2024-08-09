The former head of Nomura Holdings' Chinese securities business has left the company, as Japan’s biggest brokerage tries to stem years of losses from its operations in the mainland.

Sun Dongqing joined Shenzhen-based East Asia Qianhai Securities this month, according to registration records. Hong Kong’s Bank of East Asia and China’s Shenzhen Qianhai Financial Holdings are among its owners, its website shows.

Sun had served at Nomura Orient International Securities as vice chair at least until early June, a position she held after being replaced as general manager by Mitsutaka Kitamura in January 2023, according to the company’s website.