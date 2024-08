Japanese stocks rebounded Tuesday from Monday’s bloodbath as cooler heads prevailed and frenzied selling gave way to more orderly trading.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 10.23% to 34,675.46, ending the day just north of the bear territory into which it had slipped when it plunged more than 12% the day before.

“Panic selling has stopped,” said Tomoichiro Kubota, senior market analyst at Matsui Securities.