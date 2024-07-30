Nomura's profit rose more than analysts estimated last quarter as Japan’s record-breaking stock market rally spurred wealth management while income from trading and investment banking jumped.

Net income tripled from a year earlier to ¥68.9 billion ($446 million) in the three months ended June 30, the company said in a statement Tuesday. That beat the ¥56.6 billion average of three analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The results continue recent momentum for Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Okuda, whose firm is enjoying a revival in Japanese bond and stock markets as the country exits years of deflation. He recently introduced a goal to double pretax earnings by March 2031, along with measures to control spending.