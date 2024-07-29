The government said Monday that it will set aside ¥4.2 trillion ($27 billion) as part of a special spending quota for priority policy measures in the fiscal year from April 2025, including on the promotion of wage increases and the fighting of high prices.

These measures also include strengthening the country's defense capabilities, raising its birthrate and expanding investments in carbon reduction and digital technologies.

Under the special quota, if agencies reduce discretionary spending by 10% from the previous year, they will be allowed to seek funding up to three times the size of the reductions.