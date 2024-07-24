Athletes on the hunt for Olympic gold will also be chasing likes and follows on social media in Paris, as a battle for a coveted piece of viral fame kicks off at the Games.

A social media side hustle unlike any other will play out across a frantic 16 days beginning on July 26 with Olympians looking to exploit a narrow window to connect with fans from the Games on platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

American rugby player Ilona Maher went viral at the Tokyo Olympics and now boasts more than a million followers on Tik Tok, despite her sport having less traction than others in the United States.