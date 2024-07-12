Japan's "Big Three" parcel delivery firms are now trying to increase the availability of drop-off services in the country as part of efforts to tackle the so-called 2024 problem in the logistics sector.

The services are expected to help reduce redeliveries to lessen the heavy burden on delivery vehicle drivers, who have faced stricter overtime regulations since April along with other truck drivers.

Sagawa Express said Wednesday it will allow its Smart Club member customers to choose from having Hikyaku Express, Hikyaku Large Size Express and Hikyaku Air Express parcels left at their front doors or in parcel boxes, garages and other places.

Yamato Transport introduced drop-off options for its mainstay TA-Q-BIN and TA-Q-BIN Compact delivery services last month, while Japan Post has been taking advance orders for drop-off deliveries since March 2019.

According to the transport ministry, some 5 billion parcels were delivered nationwide in fiscal 2022, which ended in March 2023, thanks to the expansion of online shopping. In the meantime, the redelivery rate climbed to around 10% amid changes lifestyles such as an increase in double-income households, putting a heavy burden on delivery truck drivers.

As it is evident that driver availability for delivering parcels will decrease, efficient delivery systems should be established, a logistics industry source pointed out.