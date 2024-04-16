India’s ability to turn its economic expansion into corporate profits makes it a better prospect for investors than Japan or China, according to the latest Bloomberg Markets Live Pulse survey.

The powerful rallies in Indian and Japanese equities as China’s market has slumped have reset Asia’s financial-market landscape, providing global investors with three competing poles for regional allocations.

Even with China’s attractively low stock valuations, and Japan’s progress in improving corporate governance, almost half of 390 MLIV Pulse survey respondents selected India as the best investment among the three Asian giants. The survey is a vote of confidence in India Inc. as the world's largest democracy is headed to general elections carried out over seven phases from April 19 until June 1.