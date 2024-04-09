A new landmark complex will make its debut in the heart of Tokyo’s popular Harajuku district next week, with the aim of becoming a new creative and cultural hub for individuals in the iconic fashion town.

The nine-story building — named Harakado — will open next Wednesday and is designed to be “a commercial complex where creators (can) gather,” according to the operator Tokyu Land.

Historically, the Harajuku area is known for its youth fashion and cultural buzz, where talented creators have come together, networked and inspired each other to create something unique.