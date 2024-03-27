For Japanese moving companies, March and April are the busiest season for their business with people getting ready for a new school year or starting a new job posting.

But such companies are having difficulty keeping up with the demand this year amid a shortage of truck drivers and the so-called "2024 problem."

A revised law going into affect on Monday will cap overtime for trucker drivers to 960 hours per year — a move aiming to improve working conditions. The profession has long been faced with long working hours and low pay.