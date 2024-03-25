Japan's Kirin Holdings will sell its Kirin Hyoketsu Lemon chūhai alcoholic beverage in barrels to restaurants and bars in Australia following strong reception of the canned drink launched last year.

The company hopes to make chūhai, or low-alcohol drinks containing spirits and soda, its key products overseas amid the shrinking domestic market for beer and quasi-beer drinks.

Kirin Hyoketsu Lemon, a premixed blend of vodka, soda and lemon juice, was launched in Australia for households in August last year. It is produced locally.

Sales volume has exceeded 5 million cans, each containing the equivalent of 330 milliliters. The result far exceeded the company's initial target, reflecting consumers' preference for drinks with lower calories.

As early as this month, Kirin Holdings will start selling Kirin Hyoketsu Lemon in barrels to some restaurants through an Australian subsidiary. Each barrel will contain 49.5 liters of the beverage.

Australia will be the first market in the world in which Kirin Holdings will sell the product in barrels.

Kirin Holdings believes that chūhai, which can be easily served, will be well received by Australian restaurants and bars, many of which suffer from soaring personnel costs and a shortage of bartenders.

The company plans to raise the brand recognition of Hyoketsu among young people, an official said.

Seeing Australia as a key market, Kirin Holdings has been exporting its Japanese-made whisky, Fuji, to the country since April 2022.