Japan has revised its economic data higher, reversing a quarterly contraction into positive growth and thereby avoiding a technical recession, an outcome that supports the case for the central bank to end its negative interest rate policy this month or next.

Gross domestic product expanded at an annualized pace of 0.4% in the final three months of 2023, the Cabinet Office reported on Monday, reversing a 0.4% retreat initially reported. Economists had forecast the updated report to show 1.1% growth. An upward revision to capital investment figures to reflect 2% growth was a key driver.

Monday’s data supports the Bank of Japan’s view that the economy continues to recover moderately with companies willing to invest. A majority of economists expects the BOJ to scrap the negative interest rate with its first hike since 2007 in March or April.