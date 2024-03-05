The European Union has fined Apple €1.8 billion fine ($1.9 billion) for violating the bloc's laws by preventing music streaming services from informing users about subscription options outside of its App Store.

The iPhone manufacturer immediately vowed to appeal the first ever antitrust fine it had been hit with by Brussels, in the case triggered by a complaint by Swedish music streaming giant Spotify.

The European Commission said Monday it "found that Apple applied restrictions on app developers preventing them from informing iOS users about alternative and cheaper music subscription services available outside of the app."