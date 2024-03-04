An increasing number of Japanese companies are establishing robust alumni networks, fostering ongoing links with former employees who have transitioned midcareer and maintaining active engagement with them.

Beyond the pursuit of new business opportunities, such companies are also working to reduce barriers for former employees to return — recognizing the value of rehiring individuals who can bring enhanced expertise and skills gained from their experiences outside the organizations.

Securities companies have recently convened exchange meetings, fostering the rekindling of old connections and the sharing of innovative ideas with a view to potential collaborative projects.