Japan is in a construction rush to build and expand semiconductor plants, aided by the government's drive to revive the industry that lost the global lead decades ago.

Used in products ranging from electronic devices to artificial intelligence systems, semiconductors play a key role in national economic security.

In order to secure a stable semiconductor supply, the government set aside a total of ¥4 trillion between fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2023 for subsidies for helping companies build semiconductor plants in the country.