Japan’s biggest provider of electric car chargers is urging the government to mandate priority parking spaces for electric vehicles (EVs) — a request that at least in part stems from the nation’s low level of EV ownership.

After becoming frustrated that drivers of combustion engine cars are parking in spots with EV chargers, Yohei Kiguchi, the chief executive officer of Enechange, said he’s asking authorities to ensure priority EV spots are mandatory, particularly considering the chargers are often installed using government subsidies.

The current situation is resulting in an "inefficient rise” in EV chargers, said Kiguchi on Monday. The government should also consider reviewing existing chargers’ usage data when companies apply for subsidies to install more stations, he said.