Labor unions at Toyota Motor and many other major Japanese automakers filed requests with management on Wednesday seeking record pay increases in this year's spring wage negotiations.

The unions demanded large pay increases to protect their members' livelihoods from inflation, while major automakers enjoy brisk earnings thanks to a weaker yen and a recovery in vehicle sales since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The focus will be on whether eight major automakers fully accept unions' demands for the second consecutive year, at a time when the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is calling on businesses to raise wages at a faster pace this year than they did last year.