The bipartisan leaders of a key House committee charged with curbing the influence of China’s ruling party expressed concern Monday at President Joe Biden’s campaign outreach over a Chinese-owned social media channel.

"I have concerns about this,” said Raja Krishnamoorthi, the top Democrat on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, when asked about the Biden campaign’s new TikTok initiative. Krishnamoorthi noted he hadn’t been aware of the news. Rep. Mike Gallagher, the Republican chair of the panel, said the campaign move was "really disappointing.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.