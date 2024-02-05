Nearly three years into full-scale operations, the Japanese supercomputer Fugaku has surpassed its immediate predecessor, K, which was in operation for seven years, in terms of the number of companies using it for simulations in product development and other purposes.

In an effort to enhance Fugaku's accessibility and promote its widespread use, related organizations have introduced a special quota enabling companies to harness the power of Fugaku after streamlined procedures. In addition, there are ongoing initiatives to conduct classes on supercomputer usage.

Fugaku, a collaborative effort between the government-affiliated research institute Riken and Fujitsu, is the successor to K, which concluded its operations in 2019. Fugaku went into full-scale operations in March 2021 after nearly a year of trial operations from April 2020.