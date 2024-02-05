Elon Musk's announcement last week that his startup Neuralink had implanted the first human patient with its experimental brain device generated immediate buzz.

But Musk's statements on his social media platform X raised more questions than they answered about the trial for a risky device that the tech billionaire says could one day help the paralyzed walk, four experts in the brain implant field told Reuters.

Neuralink does not have to divulge even basic details about its trial, including the facility where patients are being implanted with the device and monitored, as well as the number of participants and expected completion date.