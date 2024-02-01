Fujitsu apologized for its role in the wrongful conviction of more than 900 subpostmasters who used its accounting software, and said it will do its utmost to boost the quality of its products and regain public trust.

The Tokyo-based technology company is the subject of an inquiry into a glitch in its Horizon accounting software used by the U.K. Post Office that led to the wrongful accusations of theft, fraud or false accounting of subpostmasters between 1999 and 2015. Most lost their businesses, many went bankrupt and at least four committed suicide. Media attention was scant even after a 2019 court ruling exonerated those convicted, but a recent television drama brought the U.K. Post Office scandal to life, attracting more than 10 million viewers.

"Fujitsu regards this matter with the utmost seriousness and offers its deepest apologies to the subpostmasters and their families,” Chief Financial Officer Takeshi Isobe said during an earnings call on Wednesday.