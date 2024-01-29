A growing number of publicly traded Japanese companies have introduced systems to grant shares in the companies to employees as part of their compensation packages.

The practice underscores the belief that fostering growth can be achieved through effective human capital management, an approach in which businesses invest in their workforces, viewing employees as valuable assets.

Management within Japanese companies are strategically prioritizing the system, recognizing its instrumental role in elevating employee motivation and cultivating a heightened sense of awareness among staff regarding their contributions to bolstering stock prices.