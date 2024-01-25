Tokyo department stores are gearing up for this year's Valentine's Day by expanding customer options to include dining-in.

In recent years, the Feb. 14 celebration has evolved from a day of gifting sweets to a celebration of love for chocolate. More and more people have been getting Valentine's Day chocolates for themselves, looking to purchase high-end goods or limited-time-offer products made through collaborations.

This year, as COVID-19 restrictions ease, department store operators are putting special efforts into offering opportunities for people to eat freshly made sweets, or enjoy confectioneries paired with drinks at dine-in areas.