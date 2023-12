The dollar could fall as low as around ¥130 in 2024 amid monetary policy shifts in Japan and the United States, according to forecasts by eight prominent market analysts.

Six of the eight analysts predicted that the lower end of the greenback's range against the yen next year will be between ¥130 and ¥135.

Of the remaining two, one said that the U.S. currency might sink as low as ¥120, while the other said the currency's downside would be limited to ¥140.