Ratings agency Moody's has slapped a downgrade warning on China's credit rating, saying costs to bail out local governments and state firms and control its property crisis will weigh on the world's No. 2 economy.

Moody's lowered the 'outlook' on China's A1 debt rating to "negative" from "stable" on Tuesday, less than a month after it had done the same to the United States' last remaining triple-A grade from a credit rating agency.

Historically, about one-third of issuers have been downgraded within 18 months of the assignment of a negative rating outlook.