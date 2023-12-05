Whether or not a controversial idea to abolish the NTT Law will materialize remains unclear, with NTT’s rival operators fiercely opposing the move.

The idea was first proposed by a ruling Liberal Democratic Party panel to make the communications giant internationally competitive.

The LDP panel in charge of reviewing the law reportedly compiled a draft proposal to the government last Friday. It suggested the law be revised to lift some regulations in the next ordinary parliament session in January, and says the law should be scrapped by 2025 so that NTT can operate more freely.