The ranks of "spot workers" — who engage in work during their free time, balancing it with their primary jobs and household responsibilities — are increasing rapidly in Japan.

The work style has gained popularity due to the flexibility it offers: individuals can choose when and where to work through dedicated apps.

There is a growing optimism regarding such gig workers as a new pool of human resources in industry sectors that have faced labor shortages amid a recovery in demand after the COVID-19 pandemic, including accommodation and food services.