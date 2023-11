Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, says the advertisers that have stopped spending on the platform due to his endorsement of an antisemitic post can "f--” themselves.

"What it’s going to do is it’s going to kill the company, and the whole world will know the advertisers killed the company,” Musk said at the New York Times DealBook conference on Wednesday. "Go f— yourself.”

The post was the "worst and dumbest I’ve ever done,” said Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla.