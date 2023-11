Before he became a billionaire by transforming his father’s company into Netflix’s biggest competitor in Japan, Yasuhide Uno wanted nothing to do with the business.

His relationship with dad was fraught, to say the least.

Uno recounts an incident in his childhood when he was ill in bed. His father came home that day ordering his mother to stop caring for the child and make him food instead, according to a 2020 biography. If the child had died, they could always have more, his father told her.