An increasing number of publicly traded Japanese companies are actively fostering female managers to assume leadership roles in the future.

Government initiatives to promote the active involvement of women in both the business community and society have spurred a heightened awareness in the corporate world that appointing diverse talent will help enhance competitiveness. Furthermore, global trends pointing to potential corporate management risks associated with the absence of female executives are also driving the initiatives of Japanese companies.

In 2017, leading cosmetics manufacturer Shiseido initiated a female leadership training program. Spanning about 10 months, it is designed for aspiring section managers, department managers and executives, equipping them with the essential management skills for their future roles. About 90% of first-time participants in the section manager-level training expressed increased desire for promotion after completing the course, according to company officials.