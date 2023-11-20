SoftBank's fixed-line phone services were temporarily disrupted in Japan again on Monday after a service outage over the weekend.

The telecommunications carrier said that Monday's issue, which began around 8:30 a.m., affected the "Otoku Line" and "Otoku Hikari Denwa" services in parts of eastern Japan. Services were fully restored at 12:01 p.m.

The disruption was caused by a problem with telecommunications equipment.

While users were able to make outgoing calls, including emergency calls, many had trouble receiving incoming calls, according to SoftBank, which apologized for the inconvenience.

Over the weekend, the company's fixed-line services were hit with a 14-hour disruption from 1:46 p.m. on Saturday to 3:53 a.m. on Sunday.

"It is extremely regrettable that disruptions have occurred in telecommunications services, which are key infrastructure," communications minister Junji Suzuki told a news conference Monday.