Toyota has been developing a wide variety of fuel cell vehicles (FCVs) powered by hydrogen — not only commercial vehicles like buses and trucks but also food trucks, mobile office vans and garbage trucks.

The carmaker is offering a variety of ways to utilize FCVs by taking advantage of the fact that they have no tailpipe emissions and generate electricity that can be used for purposes beyond operating the vehicles.

By doing so, it is aiming to spread the use of hydrogen, which it sees as having the potential to be a key option for decarbonization.