A ransomware attack on Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) disrupted some trades in the U.S. Treasury market on Thursday but market sources said the impact seemed to be limited.

ICBC Financial Services said in a statement that a ransomware attack resulted in disruption to certain systems and it was conducting an investigation and "progressing its recovery efforts."

The bank said it had successfully cleared Treasury trades executed on Wednesday and repurchase agreements (repo) financing trades done on Thursday.