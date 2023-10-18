Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to pledge to consider returning a portion of tax revenues to the public to mitigate the impact of price hikes in his upcoming speech to the Diet, government sources said Tuesday.

In his policy speech Monday at an extraordinary Diet session, Kishida is expected to say he will instruct his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito to work on shaping the details of the plan, the sources added.

With Japan taking in record revenue for fiscal 2022 through March, calls have been growing for the government to give part of it back to taxpayers who have been suffering the adverse effects of recent cost-push inflation.