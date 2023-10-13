The transport ministry said Friday that it plans to order major used car dealer Bigmotor to halt operations at a quarter of its vehicle maintenance outlets over suspected improper provision of services as investigations continue into insurance fraud cases.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism inspected 34 locations in July based on a report by outside lawyers that said the company intentionally damaged vehicles to inflate repair fees, and confirmed legal violations at all of the outlets.

The violations included charging excessive repair fees, skipping car inspection items and doctoring a logbook, according to the ministry.