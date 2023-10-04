Delta Air Lines says some of its aircraft have flown with engines using improperly documented components, a disclosure indicating the extent to which parts linked to a British distributor have been sold globally.

Suspect components were found on only one engine of the planes that were flown, a company spokesman said Tuesday, declining to quantify exactly how many aircraft and engines were impacted. The information comes from a new assessment of Delta’s ongoing internal investigation into the uncertified parts, which it first disclosed on Monday.

Delta and several other carriers have revealed that engines in their fleet used parts distributed by AOG Technics, a London-based company at the center of probes by regulators into components sold with falsified airworthiness records. The uncertified components were used in a popular type of jet engine made by CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric and Safran.