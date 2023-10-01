A Japanese resort operator has said it will turn a historic former prison in the city of Nara into a luxury hotel set to open in the spring of 2026.

While guests will have the opportunity to appreciate the facility's rich history that dates back to the early 20th century, Hoshino Resorts assures that they will not have to endure the confined conditions experienced by past inmates, as multiple cells are being combined to create its 48 guest rooms.

The resort operator promises an "extraordinary stay" in the former prison's iconic red brick buildings with refurbished interiors. Rooms will retain some period features, including keeping the windows situated high up the walls, which was done to prevent jailbreaks.