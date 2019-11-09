Memphis Hustle swingman Yuta Watanabe dribbles the ball in the first quarter as Jaylen Hoard of the Texas Legends defends him in the teams' NBA G League opener in Southaven, Mississippi. | KYODO

Basketball

Hustle top Legends as Yuta Watanabe and Yudai Baba make NBA G League season debuts

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

Second-year pro Yuta Watanabe delivered an energizing performance on Friday to help the Memphis Hustle open their NBA G League season with a 105-95 victory over the visiting Texas Legends.

Watanabe, a two-way player for the Hustle and the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, started at power forward and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. He was 3-for-12 from the field in 38 minutes, finishing with seven points. The George Washington University product also had two steals and a block.

Watanabe drained a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from the right baseline with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter. That gave his team an 89-81 lead.

The game also marked Legends newcomer Yudai Baba’s NBA G League debut. He starred for the Alvark Tokyo for the past two seasons, helping the B. League club capture back-to-back titles. Baba, who turned 24 on Thursday, came off the bench and saw 5-plus minutes of court time. He was 0-for-1 from the field, picked up a foul and blocked a shot.

It was the first time two Japanese players competed in the same game in the G League or its predecessor, the NBA Development League.

As a result, there was a bigger than normal group of Japanese press at Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, a Memphis suburb.

“There’s a huge Japanese media contingent here in Southaven with both Yuta Watanabe and Yudai Baba set to face off tonight,” tweeted @sbnGrizzlies, which reports on the Hustle and the Grizzlies, before the game.

The Hustle and Legends square off again on Saturday in Frisco, Texas.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Forward Moe Nagata goes up for a layup during a Japan women's national 3x3 team practice at Tokyo's National Training Center on Thursday.
Japan women's 3x3 squad vows to earn Olympic berth
Basketball Kaz Nagatsuka Shocking news came out of the blue early last month when the Japan Basketball Association revealed that the wild-card spot for either its men's or women's ...
Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura shoots a jumper over the Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson in the first quarter on Friday in Washington.
Balanced scoring carries Cavaliers past Wizards
After four decades as a college coach, John Beilein is eight games into his first NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and on Friday night, he recorded his first win on the road. Tristan Tho...
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard shoots against the Trail Blazers on Thursday at Staples Center. The NBA fined Los Angeles $50,000 on Thursday after head coach Doc Rivers made statements "inconsistent" with the team's decision to rest Leonard on Wednesday.
NBA fines Clippers for statements about Kawhi Leonard's health
The NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 on Thursday for statements made by coach Doc Rivers and others that were "inconsistent" about Kawhi Leonard's health. Leonard sat out a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Memphis Hustle swingman Yuta Watanabe dribbles the ball in the first quarter as Jaylen Hoard of the Texas Legends defends him in the teams' NBA G League opener in Southaven, Mississippi. | KYODO Legends swingman Yudai Baba attempts a second-quarter layup in Friday's season opener against the Hustle. | KYODO

, , , ,