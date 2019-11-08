Details announced for final 2020 lotto

The second and final lottery for Japanese residents to buy tickets to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will commence Wednesday, Nov. 13, the organizing committee announced Friday.

Applications will be accepted from the morning until 11:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The lottery results will be announced on Dec. 18 after which payments will need to be made by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10.

More than 3 million tickets were available during the first domestic lottery in May, while about 1 million will be available during this lottery phase. Organizers said more than 7.5 million people had registered a Tokyo 2020 ID for the first lottery—which is required to apply for tickets—and this number hasn’t changed much heading into the second lottery.

About 3.57 million tickets have been sold to Japanese residents so far. Overseas residents can purchase tickets through Authorized Ticket Resellers appointed by the National Olympic Committee, or during the last phase of ticket sales in Spring 2020 that will come in the form of a first-come first-served sale.

“Japan garnered much praise as the first Asian host nation of the Rugby World Cup,” said Tokyo 2020 Vice Director-General Masaaki Komiya during a news conference on Friday. “We want to emulate those results with the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Individuals can apply for and purchase a maximum of 6 tickets per session, while a maximum of 18 tickets can be purchased during the upcoming lottery.

The maximum number of tickets purchased per session is a cumulative total including tickets purchased during the first lottery.

Tickets to boxing events will be available for the first time, while tickets to a number of events will not be available, including men’s and women’s marathon swimming, equestrian eventing and cross country as well as the men’s and women’s triathlons.

Tickets to five marathon and race-walking events, which became shrouded in controversy last month following a unilateral decision by the International Olympic Committee to host them in Sapporo instead of Tokyo, will no longer be able available during this ticket lottery.

Organizers said it will be “several months” before plans for these events are solidified, and “several more months” before tickets are made available. However, individuals who purchased tickets to those events in the first lottery will have the option to be refunded or keep their tickets and await further direction from the organizing committee.

Less than nine months remain until the opening ceremony of the 2020 Olympic Games on July 24.

In the weeks leading up to the closing ceremony on Aug. 9, more than 11,000 athletes will compete for 339 gold medals across 33 sports, including five additional sports: baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

During the Paralympic games — which will be held from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6 — 4,400 athletes will compete for 540 medals across 22 sports including, for the first time, taekwondo and badminton.

The Tokyo Games will be the first to host BMX, men’s baseball, women’s softball, karate, skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing events.