Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has full practice, status still unclear for Titans

Reuters

NEW YORK – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a full participant in practice on Wednesday for the first time since dislocating his right kneecap last month.

Coach Andy Reid said before practice that Mahomes would be more involved, but added the reigning league MVP wouldn’t play in Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans “unless it’s safe to do so.”

During the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the media, Mahomes remained second through individual drills behind veteran Matt Moore, who has started the last two games.

Mahomes suffered the injury in a 30-6 victory at Denver on Oct. 17. He was expected to be sidelined three to six weeks. Thursday will mark three weeks since Mahomes was injured.

In other NFL news, though he has missed the past two games — and most of a third — due to an ankle injury, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson pronounced himself fit.

Regarding his status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson repeated his statement in case there was any doubt. “I’m definitely playing. I’m definitely playing,” said Johnson, listed as a full practice participant Wednesday.

Also, apparently tired of hearing about how bad he and the Chicago Bears are playing, starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky hopes to eliminate that noise by turning off the TVs at Halas Hall, the team’s practice facility.

Trubisky, 25 is taking most of the heat after the Bears (3-5) took their fourth straight loss to fall into last place in the NFC North. In seven starts this season, he has passed for 1,217 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, seen here in street clothes during last month's game against Green Bay, practiced fully Wednesday for the first time since dislocating his knee. | AP

