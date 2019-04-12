TryHoop Okayama to join B. League's third division for 2019-20 season

TryHoop Okayama, a new men’s pro basketball team, will join the B. League’s third division for the 2019-20 season, it was announced on Friday.

After an application was submitted in November, the B. League formally approved Okayama’s membership this week.

Thus, the team will be admitted as a member starting in July.

“There are a lot of issues that need to be cleared before the opening, but in order to (have) a wonderful opening, we will work to prepare for the day with care so that we can meet the expectations of Okayama Prefecture,” TryHoop CEO Satoru Nakajima said in a statement.

This season, 10 teams are competing in B3.

Veltex Shizuoka will also join the third division as a new entrant next season.