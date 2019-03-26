Jon Gruden confirms Derek Carr will be starting QB for Raiders

Amid rumors and speculation that the Oakland Raiders could be looking to move on from Derek Carr, coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Carr’s status is set for 2019.

“Yeah. He’s going to be our quarterback,” Gruden said in an interview with NFL Network from the league meetings in Phoenix. “I’m not going to address all the rumors. I could care less about the rumors.”

Gruden also confirmed the team will conduct private workouts with top quarterback prospects Kyler Murray of Oklahoma and Dwayne Haskins of Ohio State, as The MMQB reported earlier Monday. But he noted that those workouts are simply part of the team’s due diligence.

“We’re going to meet with a lot of guys at every position,” Gruden said. “We’re not going to look past anybody at any position.”

NFL owners unanimously approved the Raiders’ lease agreement with the city of Oakland, keeping the team in the city for one more season before the club relocates to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority voted unanimously 10 days earlier to approve a new stadium lease with the franchise.

The Raiders will play seven games in Oakland in 2019, with an eighth “home” game scheduled against the Chicago Bears in London.

In other NFL news, Rob Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, suggested the now-retired tight end might come back for a few games if he was asked by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“If the team was struggling or they needed him at some point next year, and let’s just say hypothetically Tom Brady gave him a call and said ‘Rob, I need you,’ I wouldn’t be shocked if he came back to play a few games,” Rosenhaus said.

Meanwhile, the Bears and Green Bay Packers will kick off the NFL’s 100th season when they meet at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Thursday night, Sept. 5.

The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will open their season on Sept. 8, against a yet-to-be-announced opponent. It will be the first time since 2003 that the Super Bowl champion won’t play in the season’s first game.

Free agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah might not sign with a team until mid-April, NFL Network reported, due to concerns about his recovery from shoulder surgery.