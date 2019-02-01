NeoPhoenix center Atsuya Ota looks to score in the first quarter against the B-Corsairs on Friday in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. San-en defeated Yokohama 80-69 in the series opener. | B. LEAGUE

Basketball / B. League

Balanced scoring helps NeoPhoenix defeat B-Corsairs

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

The San-en NeoPhoenix built a cushion in the third quarter and cruised past the Yokohama B-Corsairs in Friday’s series opener, winning 80-69.

San-en outscored the hosts 21-11 in the pivotal third quarter in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The NeoPhoenix (17-20) also sank 13 of 17 free throws; the B-Corsairs were 2 of 6 from the foul line.

Veteran center Atsuya Ota scored eight of his team-best 17 points in the fourth to help the visitors maintain control of the game. Ota was 4-for-5 from the floor in the final stanza. He nearly matched his season-high point total of 20, which came against the SeaHorses Mikawa on Jan. 23.

San-en’s William McDonald finished with 14 points and seven boards against his former club, while former NBA forward Josh Childress had 14 points, 12 boards, three assists and three steals. Hayato Kawashima chipped in with 12 points and four assists and NeoPhoenix playmaker Tatsuya Suzuki added nine points and six assists.

Takuya Kawamura paced Yokohama (9-28) with 24 points. Arthur Stepheson poured in 15 points and snared 18 rebounds and Edward Morris also had a 15-point game.

Early on, Kawamura had the hot hand for the B-Corsairs. He scored 12 of his team’s first 20 points, with a 3-pointer giving Yokohama a 20-19 lead with 2:25 to play in the first quarter.

Grouses 82, Diamond Dolphins 80 (OT)

In Nagoya, Naoki Uto nailed an outside jumper with one second left in overtime to lead Toyama past the hosts.

The Grouses snapped a five-game losing streak.

Joshua Smith registered an assist on the game-winning shot.

In a game of big momentum swings, Nagoya led 25-10 after one quarter.

Toyama (19-18) outscored the hosts 30-17 in the third to take a 57-53 lead entering the fourth, helping set the stage for a dramatic finish.

Leo Lyons sparked the Grouses with 26 points and corralled seven rebounds. Smith added 15 points and 10 boards, while Uto and Takeshi Mito scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Shuto Ando had 22 points and seven assists for the Diamond Dolphins (20-17) and Markeith Cummings matched his teammate’s scoring output. Takaya Sasayama scored 12 points and dished out five assists and Hilton Armstrong grabbed 11 rebounds.

Alvark 69, Rizing Zephyr 59

In Fukuoka, Tokyo held the hosts to 33.3 percent shooting while limiting the effectiveness of Rizing Zephyr big men Eric Jacobsen and Benjamin Lawson on offense.

Jacobsen scored 21 points on 8-for-19 shooting. Lawson, who had four points and 13 rebounds, made 2 of 13 shots from the field.

Alex Kirk led the Alvark (25-12) with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Kirk sank 9 of 12 free throws as Tokyo extended its winning streak to four. Teammate Seiya Ando scored 13 points, Genki Kojima had nine and Jawad Williams put eight on the board.

The Alvark, who shot 35 percent overall, took a 49-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

Daisuke Kobayashi had 14 points and seven boards for Fukuoka (9-28) and Shota Tsuyama contributed 13 points.

B2 update

In Friday’s lone second-division game, the Gunma Crane Thunders routed the visiting Kanazawa Samuraiz 101-47.

Gunma led 30-5 after one quarter.

Thomas Kennedy scored a game-high 35 points for the Crane Thunders, who improved to 26-10.

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

The Lakers' LeBron James takes a shot in the first half on Thursday against the Clippers in Los Angeles.
LeBron returns from 17-game injury absence, leads Lakers to OT triumph over Clippers
LeBron James looked like his old self, even if he wasn't feeling like it after his first game since Christmas. James had 24 points and 14 rebounds in his return from a 17-game injury abse...
Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura drives around BYU's Luke Worthington in the first half of Thursday's West Coast Conference game in Provo, Utah.
Fourth-ranked Gonzaga pummels BYU for 28th straight conference road victory
Brandon Clarke scored 23 points and Rui Hachimura added 20 to lead No. 4 Gonzaga to a 93-63 win over BYU on Thursday night. Clarke and Hachimura each grabbed nine rebounds as well. Corey...
Injured Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis, seen reacting during a January 2018 game against the Nuggets in Denver, was traded to the Mavericks on Thursday.
Knicks deal Kristaps Porzingis to Mavericks, say he requested a trade
The New York Knicks were having their doubts, wondering if Kristaps Porzingis truly wanted to be part of the franchise. On Thursday, they say he made it clear he didn't. Once that ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

NeoPhoenix center Atsuya Ota looks to score in the first quarter against the B-Corsairs on Friday in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture. San-en defeated Yokohama 80-69 in the series opener. | B. LEAGUE

,