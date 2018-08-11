Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza pleads guilty to drug charges
Former Dodgers starting pitcher Esteban Loaiza, seen in a spring training game in March 2008, faces a minimum of 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug charges on Friday. | AP

Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza pleads guilty to drug charges

SAN DIEGO – Former All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza, who earned more than $43 million over 14 seasons, pleaded guilty Friday to federal drug charges in California.

Loiza acknowledged that he possessed about 20 kg of cocaine with intent to distribute. He faces a minimum of 10 years in a prison and maximum of life when he is sentenced Nov. 2. The 46-year-old was under surveillance when he was arrested in February near a house in Imperial Beach, which borders Tijuana, Mexico.

His attorney, Janice Deaton, declined to speak with reporters after leaving the courthouse.

